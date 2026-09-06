PM Narendra Modi Condoles Lives Lost In Delhi Boys' PG Building Collapse, Wishes Injured Speedy Recovery |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. He offered his condolences to the families of those who died and wished those injured a swift recovery.

Modi said that authorities were present at the site carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing assistance to people affected by the incident. His remarks came as emergency teams continued efforts to locate and rescue people who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

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3 People Killed In PG Building Collapse

Three people have died in the building collapse, which occurred in the Satya Niketan area under the South Campus police station on Sunday afternoon. The structure was reportedly being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, with students from several Delhi University colleges staying there.

At least eight injured students have been pulled out from the rubble and shifted to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital. AIIMS authorities said four injured people were admitted to the hospital, with two of them in critical condition. Rescue operations were continuing as several others were feared trapped inside.

The building collapsed at around 1:30 pm, according to residents. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police were deployed for the rescue operation, while local residents and Delhi University students also joined efforts at the site.

Preliminary information suggests construction activity was taking place in the basement shortly before the collapse. A pillar may have developed a crack, potentially weakening the structure, although officials are yet to establish the exact reason for the incident. A detailed investigation is expected to determine what led to the collapse.

Residents said the building occupied roughly 80 square yards and was an old structure that had remained unused for several years due to its poor condition and inadequate number of supporting pillars. The ground floor had shops, but the property reportedly struggled to attract occupants. A company leased the premises last year, renovated the building and subsequently began operating it as a PG facility. The number of students staying there reportedly increased considerably this year.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to the growing number of PG accommodations around Delhi University’s South Campus, where student demand for housing remains high. Colleges in the vicinity include Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Motilal Nehru College, Aryabhatta College, Jesus and Mary College and Maitreyi College.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site and reviewed the rescue operation from the terrace of a nearby temple. Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and local MLA Anil Sharma were also present. Gupta directed officials to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

The tragedy comes around three months after a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Saidulajab area on May 30, killing six medical students.