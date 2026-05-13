CBI Arrests 5 Accused In NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Across India |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five accused persons and conducted searches at several locations across the country in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak related to the NEET UG-2026 examination. So far, the CBI has arrested five accused persons in the case — three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined, officials said on Wednesday.

Those arrested are Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur.

The CBI had registered a case on 12 May 2026 on the basis of a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, regarding alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of the NEET UG-2026 examination. The FIR was registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

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The agency has also carried out searches at multiple locations across the country. Based on emerging leads, further searches and investigative actions are underway. During the searches and arrests, several incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones, have been seized. The agency is also coordinating with the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, which had conducted a preliminary enquiry in the case.

The CBI is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter.