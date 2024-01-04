CBI Arrests 4, Including PESO Officials, In Alleged Bribery Case | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals on Thursday, including two Deputy Chief Controllers of Explosive from the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), a director of a private company based in Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), and a tout in an alleged bribery case.

The accused have been identified as Devi Singh Kachhawaha, Director of M/s. Super Shivshakti Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Chittorgarh, Rajasthan (bribe giver), Priyadarshan Dinkar Deshpande (tout), and Deputy Chief Controllers of Explosive Vivek Kumar and Ashok Kumar Dalela.

Details of case

According to the CBI, a case was registered against a tout/middleman, a bribe giver, and unknown officials of PESO, Nagpur. It was alleged that the tout entered into a conspiracy with the officials/officers of PESO to secure the work of the bribe giver (Director of a private company based in Chittorgarh) in exchange for a significant illegal gratification.

"It was further alleged that the said director of a private company would pay a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to the officials of the PESO through a tout at Nagpur. The CBI team laid a trap and caught the bribe giver and the tout while exchanging the said bribe. The role of two Deputy Chief Controllers of Explosive emerged, and they were also apprehended," said a CBI official.

₹1.19 Cr, a gold biscuit, a silver dye, & incriminating documents recovered

He added, "During the search conducted at the residence of the tout in Nagpur, cash of Rs.1.19 crore, a gold metal biscuit, a silver metal dye, and incriminating documents were recovered. During searches at the premises of Vivek Kumar, cash of Rs 88 lakh and incriminating documents were recovered. Some incriminating documents were also found at the premises of Ashok Dalela. All the arrested accused were produced before the Court of Special Judges of CBI cases in Nagpur and were remanded to police custody until January 06."