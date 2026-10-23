 CBI Apprehends 2 ED Officials In ₹5 Lakh Bribery Case In Lucknow
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CBI Apprehends 2 ED Officials In ₹5 Lakh Bribery Case In Lucknow

The CBI apprehended an Enforcement Directorate head constable and an enforcement officer in Lucknow on October 23, 2026, in an alleged Rs 5 lakh bribery case. The head constable was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the money on behalf of the officer for allegedly favouring the complainant’s father in an ED case. Further investigation is underway.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
CBI Apprehends 2 ED Officials In ₹5 Lakh Bribery Case In Lucknow
The CBI has apprehended an Enforcement Directorate head constable and an enforcement officer over an alleged bribe linked to an ED case in Lucknow | Representative Image

Lucknow, October 23, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an Enforcement Officer and a head constable of the Enforcement Directorate’s Lucknow Zone office in a bribery case involving Rs 5 lakh.

The CBI registered the case on October 23, 2026, against the ED head constable and unknown officials of the agency’s Lucknow office, based on a complaint.

It was alleged that the head constable had demanded a bribe from the complainant’s father in exchange for helping him in an ED case in which he had received two summonses from the Lucknow Zone office in August and September 2026.

CBI Catches Head Constable Accepting Bribe

The CBI laid a trap on October 23, 2026, and caught the ED head constable red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Enforcement Officer to favour the complainant’s father in the ED case.

Both accused have been apprehended.

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Further Investigation Underway

The CBI is conducting further investigation into the case.

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