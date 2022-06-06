Caught on video: Man taking selfie with Sidhu Moose Wala hours before his death

Sidhu Moose Wala | File Photo

In the latest development in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, a CCTV video has emerged that purportedly shows a man taking a selfie with the Punjabi singer on the day the latter was shot dead in his SUV.

According to NDTV report, the man, after taking the selfie, dialled the shooters to prepare the ambush in Mansa city.

What does the footage show?

The clip of a few seconds shows a group of men standing in front of a black SUV. One of them goes towards the driver's side and takes a selfie. The faces aren't clearly visible in the grainy footage. Sidhu Moose Wala had a black Thar SUV.

Two people seen in the footage are considered suspects, the report states further.

Latest update in Moose Wala's murder case:

The Punjab Police on Monday arrested another person in connection with the killing of the slain Punjabi singer, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three. Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday.

On June 3, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moosewala's killing were being probed.

What happened on May 29?

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

