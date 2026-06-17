Caught On CCTV: Suspected Petrol Bomb Attack On RSS Office In Ranchi, Security Tightened

CCTV screengrab | ANI

Ranchi: A sensitive incident has come to light from Jharkhand's Ranchi, where unidentified miscreants allegedly attempted to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office.

Reportedly, two suspicious bottles, suspected to be petrol bombs, were hurled at the RSS office premises in the Chutia police station area around 12:30 am on Wednesday, according to a Navbharat Times report.

CCTV footage surfaces

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing two men hurling the suspected petrol bombs and promptly fleeing the spot at 12:38 am. One of the two men had covered his face with a cloth.

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Security tightened after incident

The incident triggered panic in the premises and surrounding area. Taking the matter seriously, senior Ranchi police officials rushed to the spot along with their team and took stock of the situation. Security has since been tightened in the area as police continue to probe the incident.

The two accused allegedly attempted to throw petrol-filled bottles into the RSS office late on Tuesday night. However, both bottles fell just short of the boundary wall. The RSS office was not damaged in the incident, according to police.

BJP leaders visit RSS office

Upon learning of the incident, several BJP MLAs and workers, including BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Babulal Marandi, reached the RSS office.