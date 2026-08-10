Passenger Dies After Falling From Train While Resisting Mobile Snatching In Gujarat's Panoli; CCTV Captures Horrific Crime

Panoli: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Panoli railway station in Ankleshwar. An alleged attempt to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger on a moving train turned fatal. The youth reportedly fell from the moving train while trying to resist the phone from getting snatched and later died during treatment.

The incident took place on August 6. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Ashok Gurjar, originally from Rajasthan. He worked as an autorickshaw driver to support his family. He was travelling from Sawai Madhopur towards Surat on the Jaipur-Bandra Superfast Express (12980).

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera nearby, and CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The clip shows Ashok was seated near the door of a general coach. As the train was passing Panoli railway station, a man who had been sleeping on a bench at the station suddenly got up, ran towards the moving train and allegedly snatched Ashok’s mobile phone before fleeing.

Passenger Dies After Mobile Snatching at Panoli Station: CCTV Shows Everything Yet RPF Failed to Act



Poor Autorickshaw driver Ashok Gurjar 32 died after a platform snatcher grabbed his phone at Panoli station.



He fell from the moving train and was dragged 100 metres.



CCTV… pic.twitter.com/UprAsz1ipx — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) August 9, 2026

The sudden shock caused Ashok to lose his balance and fall from the moving train. He can be seen hanging onto the coach for some time before losing his grip and falling onto the platform.

He suffered serious injuries in the fall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Railway police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the railway station and surrounding areas, identifying the person allegedly involved and determining the exact circumstances in which the youth fell from the train.