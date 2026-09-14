Caught On Camera: Woman Slaps Teacher, Pulls Her Hair During Fight Over Pet Dog In Ghaziabad Society Lift

CCTV screengrab | X

Ghaziabad: An altercation over taking a pet dog into a lift at a residential society in Ghaziabad turned violent, with CCTV footage from inside the lift of Windsor Paradise Society in Raj Nagar Extension capturing the incident.

The CCTV footage shows a woman entering the lift with the dog and holding what appears to be a wooden stick. She can be seen stopping another woman, reportedly a schoolteacher, from entering the lift.

The teacher eventually manages to enter the lift despite being stopped. The footage then shows the woman accompanying the dog allegedly hitting her with the stick.

Outside the lift, a man and a security guard can be seen speaking to and seemingly trying to calm the woman with the dog. Moments later, as the lift doors close, the two women are seen engaging in a physical altercation.

The woman with the dog appears to slap the teacher, who then retaliates. The footage also shows the woman with the dog pulling the teacher's hair during the scuffle.

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The incident took place on Saturday at around 3 pm when the teacher, identified as Hina Bari, was returning home from a school in Indirapuram.

According to Bari's complaint to the police, she entered the society's lift, where a woman identified as Shweta Sube was already present with her pet dog. Bari alleged that Sube was preventing other residents from entering the lift, leading to an argument between the two women.

The dispute soon escalated, with Bari alleging that Sube hit her with the wooden stick she was carrying to handle the dog.

Following the altercation, Bari approached the Nandgram Police Station and submitted a written complaint, seeking registration of an FIR and legal action against Sube.

Police subsequently registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) based on the complaint and said an investigation was underway. Officials said further action would be taken after examining the available evidence and establishing the exact sequence of events.