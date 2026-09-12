Caught On Camera: Transgender Group Surrounds BMW Owner After New Car Delivery, Demands ₹2 Lakh In Hyderabad

Screengrab of viral video | X

Hyderabad: A purported video from Hyderabad is going viral on social media, showing a group of transgender persons allegedly obstructing and harassing the owner of a newly delivered BMW car.

In the video, around four transgender persons can be seen standing in front and around the luxury car, apparently preventing it from moving. They are also seen making gestures towards the person sitting behind the steering wheel while continuing to block the vehicle.

The video shows the group remaining in front of the car for some time despite the driver's apparent attempts to move ahead. After a while, the person behind the wheel moves the car forward, following which the group steps aside and allows the vehicle to pass. Several bystanders can also be seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

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According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, the transgender group was allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakh from the BMW car owner.

The report comes amid a video circulating widely on social media, purportedly showing the group blocking the luxury car and confronting the man.

The exact date and location of the incident have not been independently established. Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video or the claims surrounding the incident.