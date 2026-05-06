Caught On Camera: Restaurant Owner, Staff Thrashed For Denying Extra Discount On ₹5,900 Bill In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Hyderabad’s Saroornagar. A group of individuals reportedly assaulted a restaurant owner after a late-night dispute over a bill escalated.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The violent attack left multiple staff members injured, including the owner and cashier, reported NDTV.

According to the complaint filed by cashier Nagendra, the incident took place on the night of May 2.

A group of four men reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 9:30 pm and dined for nearly two hours. When presented with a bill amounting to Rs 5,900, the customers allegedly demanded a discount.

Nagendra said that the restaurant offered a 10% concession, but the group insisted on a greater reduction, claiming they were connected to a DCP office.

When staff refused to waive a larger portion of the bill, the situation reportedly escalated. The accused allegedly made phone calls and soon returned with a larger group of around 20–30 individuals.

Armed with sticks and knives, the mob attacked employees and the owner, causing injuries and damaging property, including the kitchen area. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the ruckus.

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Case filed

Based on the complaint, a case has been filed under multiple sections, including unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation, and property damage.

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Police action

Hyderabad City Police have identified some of the suspects based on CCTV footage and witness statements. Special teams have been formed, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend all those involved in the assault.

According to the police, the main accused have been identified as Yedula Prasan Reddy and Yedula Yashwanth Reddy, both known to the police with prior criminal records, reported NDTV.

The claim made by the accused about connections with a DCP office is also being probed. The injured individuals received medical attention and are currently out of danger.