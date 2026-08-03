 Caught On Camera: Minor Driving Baleno Without Licence Rams 7 Bikes, Runs Over Senior Citizen In Hyderabad
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Caught On Camera: Minor Driving Baleno Without Licence Rams 7 Bikes, Runs Over Senior Citizen In Hyderabad

The clip showed the 17-year-old losing control of the car and ploughing into a row of parked two-wheelers before crashing into a motorcycle carrying two men

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Caught On Camera: Minor Driving Baleno Without Licence Rams 7 Bikes, Runs Over Senior Citizen In Hyderabad
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Hyderabad: A minor boy, allegedly driving a Maruti Baleno, rammed into seven parked two-wheelers before crashing into a motorcycle carrying two brothers in Hyderabad's Borabanda area on Sunday. Both the men on the two-wheeler suffered injuries in the accident.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The clip showed the 17-year-old losing control of the car and ploughing into a row of parked two-wheelers before crashing into a motorcycle carrying two men.

The clip further showed bystanders rushing to the spot and lifting the vehicle to rescue the injured man.

Injured shifted to hospitals

The injured men were identified as 60-year-old Rajkumar and 55-year-old Prabhakar, who were on their way to church. Both sustained serious injuries and were shifted to separate private hospitals for treatment.

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Minor caught by locals

Reportedly, the minor was also seen allegedly attempting to flee the scene after the crash. However, locals chased him down, caught him a short distance away, and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived, according to an NDTV report.

Police begin investigation

According to police, the minor allegedly took the car after finding its keys inside the vehicle following a cleaning job.

A case has been registered by the Madhuranagar Police, and further probe is underway.

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