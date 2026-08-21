Caught On Camera: Man Slaps Nurse At Government Hospital In Gujarat; Arrested

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Surendranagar: A disturbing incident has come to light from Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. The incident, which took place at Limbdi Government Hospital, has raised concerns over the safety of healthcare workers after a man allegedly assaulted a nurse during her night shift.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of August 15, when the accused, identified as Divyarajsinh Gajendrasinh Rana, allegedly entered the hospital’s emergency ward and created a ruckus while demanding to know where the doctor was.

Reportedly, the 26-year-old nurse, identified as Unnatiben Kanubhai Solanki, was speaking on her mobile phone when the accused allegedly became agitated.

CCTV footage that surfaced online purportedly shows Rana approaching the nurse and slapping her before she fled in panic to seek help from other hospital staff. The woman can be heard asking him to speak calmly before getting assaulted.

Following the incident, hospital authorities alerted the police. Based on the woman's complaint and the CCTV footage, the Limbdi Police registered an FIR and took Rana into custody.

Rana was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly assaulting the nurse and obstructing her in the discharge of her official duties. As the nurse is employed at a government hospital, she is considered a public servant.

According to local reports, the accused was later brought back to the hospital and made to apologise to the nursing and medical staff. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of healthcare workers, particularly those working alone or with limited staff during night shifts.

Similar incident in Dombivli

In a similar incident, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates assaulted doctors and medical staff at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, Thane district, on July 6, 2026. Earlier in the month, the Bombay High Court granted him conditional bail.

He has been directed to remain outside Maharashtra during the bail period. Reports had indicated that he may stay in Goa while complying with the bail conditions.