Caught On Camera: Man Applies Sindoor To Woman On Street In Bihar's Rohtas, Netizens React

A CCTV video showing a young man suddenly applying vermilion (sindoor) to a woman’s forehead on a public street in Bihar's Rohtas has gone viral on social media,

The incident, reportedly captured on Monday morning, has left netizens divided, with some calling it a private matter while others raising concerns over public behaviour and women’s safety.

Incident Captured On CCTV

According to reports, the incident took place in the New Area locality under the Tilauthu police station limits in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CCTV footage from a nearby house shows a young woman arriving on a motorcycle with a male friend. After parking the bike on the roadside, the two are seen talking casually for a few moments.

However, what followed next caught viewers by surprise.

Man Suddenly Applies Vermilion

In the viral footage, the young man is seen suddenly approaching the woman and applying vermilion on her forehead a gesture traditionally associated with marriage in many parts of India.

The woman appears taken aback for a brief moment in the clip. Shortly after the incident, both individuals leave the spot without any visible argument or confrontation.

The entire episode was recorded on the CCTV camera and later surfaced on social media, where it quickly began circulating widely.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Local Buzz

Once the footage spread online, it soon became a topic of intense discussion in the locality.

Residents have been expressing varied opinions about the incident. Some believe it could be a personal matter between the two individuals and should not be sensationalised.

Others, however, argue that such acts taking place openly on public streets raise questions about social conduct and public decorum.

Debate Over Women’s Safety

The viral video has also sparked a broader conversation about women’s safety.

Several social media users questioned whether the act was consensual or forced, though there is currently no confirmation regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Without clarity on the context, many people online have been debating the issue from different perspectives.

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The video has been widely shared across multiple social media platforms, attracting millions of views and thousands of comments.

Users have reacted strongly to the clip, with opinions sharply divided. While some criticised the act, others urged people not to jump to conclusions without knowing the full story.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has become yet another example of how viral content can quickly spark widespread public debate.