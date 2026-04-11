Caught On Camera: Lawyer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight; Killers Flee On Bike In Mirzapur - VIDEO

Mirzapur: A chilling incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. Two men on a bike approached a lawyer on Saturday at around 7:15 and opened fire, killing him on the spot and gripping the area with panic. The attackers were initially unable to flee as their motorcycle would not start.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV. In the footage, two men can be seen approaching 40-year-old senior advocate Rajiv Singh, who was out on a morning walk. One of the men gets off the vehicle and shoots him using a pistol, killing Singh on the spot. As he rushes back and sits on the motorcycle, the rider repeatedly kicks the pedal in an attempt to start it, but fails.

As one of the attackers continues trying to start the vehicle, some people approach them in an attempt to catch them but keep their distance as the assailants point a gun at them. The attackers eventually manage to flee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased had previously submitted an application expressing apprehension that he might be attacked. The former village head, who was also an advocate, had been attacked on two previous occasions.

A case has been registered against the accused in connection with the death of the 40-year-old man due to a gunshot wound. Five police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and an investigation into the matter has been launched.