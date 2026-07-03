Caught On Camera: Group Of Transgenders Assault Family At Delhi Railway Station

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New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi railway station. A group of five transgender people allegedly assaulted a man, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows an infuriated transgender person, half-stripped, screaming at a cop as he tries to pacify them. Bystanders can be seen watching the high-voltage drama unfold.

A woman, appearing to be the man's wife, can be seen sitting on the platform, shielding her husband from the anger of the transgender and pleading with them.

The transgenders can be seen verbally abusing the man and clapping around him. The exact reason behind the anger is not known. The exact date of the incident is not known, and FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral clip. Railway police had not officially reacted to the video till the time of posting this article.

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According to preliminary information, the attack turned violent when the group allegedly assaulted the man. As his wife and daughter rushed to intervene and rescue him, they too were reportedly attacked during the altercation.

Posts on social media claim eyewitnesses described the incident as sudden and violent, with the family attempting to defend themselves amid the assault. All three family members reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

Police launch investigation

Following the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage from the railway station to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved. The investigation is ongoing.