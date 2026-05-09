 Caught On Camera: Elderly Woman Strangled Inside Her House By School Van Driver During Robbery Attempt In Haryana's Karnal
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HomeIndiaCaught On Camera: Elderly Woman Strangled Inside Her House By School Van Driver During Robbery Attempt In Haryana's Karnal

Caught On Camera: Elderly Woman Strangled Inside Her House By School Van Driver During Robbery Attempt In Haryana's Karnal

A school van driver allegedly attempted to strangle and rob an elderly woman inside her home in Haryana’s Karnal. The incident, caught on camera, took place at the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute residential complex. The accused, identified as Krishnakant, was caught by neighbours after the woman screamed for help. Police later took him into custody and registered a case.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, May 09, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
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Karnal: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnal in Haryana. A school van driver, identified as Krishnakant, allegedly entered the home of a scientist working at the institute and attempted to strangle his elderly mother to death and rob her.

The incident took place on Friday at the residential complex of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute and was caught on camera.

The miscreant entered the house and allegedly tried to snatch the woman’s chain. When she resisted, the accused reportedly covered her mouth with a handkerchief and threw her to the floor, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Hearing the woman’s screams, neighbours caught the accused and alerted the police. Officers later arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

Case filed

A case has been registered based on the family’s complaint.

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Video goes viral

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

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