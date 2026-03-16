Caught On Camera: Delhi Man Harasses Kerala Woman, Flings Snooker Balls At Her In Bengaluru; Arrested

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Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A 39-year-old man from Delhi was arrested for reportedly harassing a 28-year-old woman from Kerala at a youth hostel in Domlur Second Stage. The incident took place on 11 March.

Footage captured on the hostel’s CCTV camera shows the man flinging snooker sticks and snooker balls at the woman around 9 pm. He is also seen verbally abusing the complainant and her friend.

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Reportedly, the man, named Manu Sharma, who was also staying at the same hostel, had been harassing her for several days and repeatedly insisting that they get together. Despite refusing his advances, the accused continued to harass her and even attempted to approach her through her friend Priyanka Prasad, she said.

The victim, from Kottayam, Kerala, filed the complaint in the early hours of 12 March. Acting quickly, the police arrested the accused from the hostel.

Sharma allegedly began shouting within the hostel premises, she said in the FIR. The complainant stated that he used vulgar and derogatory language against her and her friend, allegedly calling them offensive names and making obscene remarks targeting women staying at the hostel.

A case of assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty under Section 74 of BNS was registered against the accused.

The complaint further states that the accused attempted to physically assault her and her friend during the altercation.