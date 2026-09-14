Caught On Camera: Chain-Snatching Bid On Woman In Ajmer Foiled As Bike Loses Balance, Locals Nab 1

CCTV screengrab |

Ajmer: A chain-snatching bid targeting a retired doctor and his wife in Rajasthan’s Ajmer was foiled after the accused lost control of their motorcycle and alert bystanders intervened. The incident took place in the Civil Lines area and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The footage shows the couple riding a motorcycle when another bike carrying two men approaches them. The pillion rider can be seen reaching towards the woman, who was seated behind her husband, and attempting to pull the chain from her neck.

As the accused tries to snatch the chain, their motorcycle loses balance, causing both bikes to fall on the road. Despite the fall, the pillion rider gets up and appears to make another attempt to pull the chain from the woman’s neck.

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Hearing the woman’s screams, people nearby rush towards the spot. The locals manage to catch the man riding the motorcycle, while his accomplice tries to flee.

When they realise that the stolen chain is with the other accused, the bystanders immediately chase him down and manage to catch him as well.

However, amid the commotion, the accused riding the bike reportedly managed to escape from the spot. The incident took place when the elderly couple was returning home. The exact date and time were not reported.