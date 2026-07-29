Caught On Camera: Car Runs Over Sleeping Labourer In UP's Mainpuri, Driver Absconds

A middle-aged man sustained serious injuries after a car allegedly ran over him while he was sleeping outside his house in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The incident occurred on the night of July 26, while a video of the accident surfaced on social media on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim has been identified as Raisuddin, a resident of the Ghiror police station area. His daughter, Shabana, a resident of Nai Basti Mohalla Farras, lodged a complaint seeking action against the accused.

According to the complaint, Raisuddin was asleep outside his home when a car arrived and drove over him before the driver fled the spot with the vehicle. His screams alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the scene, rescued him from beneath the vehicle and shifted him to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A video of the incident, now widely circulating on social media, appears to show a four-wheeler running over a man lying outside a house. Police, however, said they are verifying the authenticity of the viral footage and examining all related facts.

Raisuddin alleged that the driver deliberately drove the car over him. He further claimed that the accused driver's father visited his house the following morning, abused and threatened him, allegedly saying that filing a police complaint would achieve nothing and warning him to "know my history" before approaching the authorities.

Station House Officer Anuj Chauhan said he had not yet seen the viral video. Sub-Inspector Ramkishan confirmed that a complaint has been received and that police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the vehicle and its driver. Officials said legal action will be taken after the investigation is completed.