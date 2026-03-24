On Camera: UP Constable Flung 20 Metres As Speeding Car Rams Police Bike In Mainpuri; Several Injured

A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Monday night when a dispute rooted in alleged electoral rivalry escalated into a violent clash, leaving multiple people injured, including police personnel.

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The incident occurred in the Bhogaon police station area, where two groups reportedly confronted each other near a petrol pump on GT Road. According to reports, Naman Shakya and his associate Chhotu Chauhan were present at the spot when Pankaj, Chandraprakash, Ajay, and Bhanu, along with their aides, arrived. A heated argument over past disputes quickly spiralled into abuse and physical violence.

Upon receiving information, a Cobra police team rushed to the scene. Constable Jatin Kumar was riding a police motorcycle, with constable Vineet seated behind him. Amid the chaos, Naman Shakya allegedly attempted to flee in a speeding car to evade attackers. However, he lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the police bike.

Eyewitnesses and CCTV footage revealed the intensity of the crash, as the impact threw constable Jatin Kumar nearly 20 metres into the air. Constable Vineet was also thrown off the bike but escaped with minor injuries.

The car then veered off the road and crashed into a roadside shop, ‘Sadhna Box Udyog’, injuring Sadhna Devi and her daughter Priya Yadav. The collision caused significant damage to the shop and triggered panic in the area.

Police reached the spot promptly and rushed all injured individuals to the hospital. Authorities have detained Naman Shakya and Chhotu Chauhan, while efforts are underway to trace other accused involved in the clash. Two motorcycles have also been seized from the scene.