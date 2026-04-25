Caught on Camera: 2 Men Mercilessly Thrash Tied Dog With Sticks In Gujarat’s Rajkot

Rajkot: A shocking and disturbing case of animal abuse has come to light from Gujarat’s Rajkot. CCTV footage has emerged showing two men mercilessly thrashing a dog tied outside a house with sticks.

According to a video posted on Instagram, the incident took place near Madhapar Chokdi on Friday. The footage shows the men beating the animal as it writhes in pain, helplessly tied to a gate.

After some time, two women can be seen rushing towards the men and attempting to snatch the sticks from them, after which the men stop. The dog is then seen lying on the ground after being continuously beaten.

Police Action

The user also stated that an FIR has been registered at Munjka Police Station.

The dog was injured and is currently in a stable condition and is under proper care and treatment.

Netizens React

The video has gone viral on social media and triggered reactions from users. One of the users said, "Where is the owner? Why the dog was tied to a gate?"

Actress and former Member of the Lok Sabha Mimi Chakraborty also commented on the post saying, "I couldn’t watch the full video imagine what the poor soul had gone through.It had a collar means was a community dog. They can’t get away with this. Rip Humanity."

Other users demanded strict action against the men seen in the video. The video has garnered more than 106k views within just a few hours of being posted.