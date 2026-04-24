Caught On Camera: Mumbai Youths In Football Jerseys Brawl On Colaba Street, Traffic Disrupted - WATCH VIDEO | F3News

Mumbai: A video from Colaba has gone viral showing three youths engaged in a physical altercation on a city road, partially blocking traffic and creating a brief disruption in the area.

In the video shared by F3news on Instagram, the youths are seen fighting, slapping, and pulling each other's hair near the roadside during the evening hours. All three individuals are dressed in football jerseys, and a girl is also present at the scene. As per the details shared by F3news, the clash reportedly involved two groups.

The visuals further show a crowd gathering at the spot, with several onlookers watching the incident unfold, while a few individuals, also seen in football jerseys, attempt to intervene and separate those involved in the fight.

Half-Naked Man Sparks Panic in Virar-Churchgate AC Local

A routine morning commute turned unsettling for passengers on a Virar to Churchgate AC local train after a young man, reportedly in a semi nude state, created chaos inside a coach. The incident occurred around 10:20 am, leaving many passengers shocked and anxious.

According to the video, the youth entered the coach in an unusual state and began behaving unpredictably. His actions quickly created an atmosphere of fear, with several commuters unsure how to respond.

A fellow commuter recorded the incident on a mobile phone, and the video is now widely circulating on social media. The visuals show the tense environment inside the coach, with passengers maintaining distance and watching the situation unfold cautiously.

While there is speculation that the individual may not have been mentally stable, there has been no official confirmation regarding his condition.

The incident has once again raised questions about safety and security in Mumbai’s AC local trains. Passengers have called for stronger vigilance, quicker response mechanisms, and increased presence of railway staff, especially during peak hours.

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