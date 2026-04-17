 Caught On Cam: Supporter Scares Mamata Banerjee While Trying To Touch Her Feet During Jalpaiguri Padyatra
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Caught On Cam: Supporter Scares Mamata Banerjee While Trying To Touch Her Feet During Jalpaiguri Padyatra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was briefly startled during a padyatra in Jalpaiguri after a supporter breached security and rushed to touch her feet. The incident, caught on camera, showed her stepping back in alarm before security personnel intervened and removed the man. She soon regained composure and continued the march, as the video sparked concerns online.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
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Mamata Banerjee was visibly startled during a padyatra in Jalpaiguri on after a supporter suddenly breached the security cordon and rushed towards her to touch her feet.

The unexpected moment, captured on camera, has since gone viral, raising fresh concerns over leader security during high-energy political campaigns.

Supporter Rushes In To Touch Her Feet

Banerjee was walking along a crowded road surrounded by party workers, supporters, and security personnel. The atmosphere was energetic, with people waving Trinamool Congress and Indian flags.

Suddenly, a young man broke through the security ring and rushed straight towards her, bending down in an attempt to touch her feet as a mark of respect.

CM Reacts With Shock, Steps Back

Caught off guard, Banerjee reacted with visible alarm. She instinctively stepped back, raised her hand, and placed it on her chest, clearly startled by the sudden intrusion.

Security Swings Into Action

Security personnel immediately intervened, swiftly grabbing the man and pulling him away from the Chief Minister. Brief chaos ensued as officials restrained and removed him from the area.

The rapid response prevented further escalation, but the breach highlighted gaps in crowd control.

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Composure Regained, March Continues

After the situation was brought under control, Banerjee quickly regained her composure, lowered her hand and resumed her padyatra.

She continued walking through the crowd as supporters cheered and waved flags, with the campaign proceeding without further interruption.

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