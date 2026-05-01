Caught On Cam: RTC Inspector Hit '20 Times' With Slipper Over ₹20,000 Bribe Claim In Telangana

In a shocking incident that has gone viral, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) ticket inspector was allegedly assaulted by passengers and a bus conductor after he reportedly demanded a ₹20,000 bribe from a ticketless traveller.

What Triggered The Outburst

The incident took place near Rayikode in Telangana, where an overcrowded Hyderabad–Narayankhed RTC bus was stopped for inspection.

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According to claims circulating online, the inspector allegedly demanded ₹20,000 from a passenger and the conductor instead of issuing a standard fine of around ₹500 for travelling without a ticket.

The alleged demand sparked immediate outrage among passengers.

A video from the scene shows a chaotic confrontation unfolding beside the halted bus.

A large group of passengers surrounds the khaki-clad inspector, shouting, pushing, and repeatedly hitting him with slippers. The conductor is also seen joining the assault.

The inspector appears overwhelmed, trying to shield himself as the crowd vents its anger in the dusty roadside setting.

Public Anger Vs Mob Justice

The viral post, shared widely on social media, highlights the frustration of commuters dealing with overcrowded buses and alleged corruption in the system.

While many online users expressed anger over the alleged bribe demand, several also condemned the mob violence, stressing that such vigilantism cannot be justified.

Bigger Questions Raised

The incident has reignited debate over accountability in public services, working conditions of RTC staff, and the public’s growing intolerance toward corruption.

At the same time, it underscores the dangers of instant, crowd-driven justice replacing due legal process.