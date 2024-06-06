Caught On Cam: Medical Store Staffer Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Working At Billing Counter In Hyderabad

X

In a shocking incident, a man working at a medical store in Hyderabad's Satyanarayana Swamy Colony suddenly collapsed and died due to a heart attack on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced on social media and shows the exact moment of the incident.

In the video, the man behind the billing counter, processing a bill for the awaiting customers, can be seen suddenly collapsing and falling on the floor. Moments later, one of the employees of the store can be seen rushing towards the man assist him with medical aid.

Watch the video here:

Shocking, a 37 yr old man Murali died, reportedly of Cardiac Arrest, suddenly collapsed while working in a Medical store at Satyanarayana Colony, Rampally under #Keesara ps limits in Medchal Malkajgiri dist in #Hyderabad.

Disturbing #CCTv footage.

The time stamp on the CCTV footage shows that the incident took place around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Murali.

This reminded netizens of a similar incident that took place in August 2013 when a mechanic died of a heart attack while repairing a car at a Hyundai showroom in Hyderabad's Autonagar. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral showing the mechanic collapsing all of a sudden while working. People present nearby had rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident highlighted the alarming rise of stress-induced heart attacks among individuals who have high-pressure jobs.