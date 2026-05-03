Caught On Cam: IAF Chopper Rescues Two Children Stranded Overnight On Water Tank In UP’s Siddharthnagar

In a tense overnight ordeal, two children were left stranded atop a water tank in Siddharthnagar after the access ladder was found damaged on Saturday night. With no safe way down, the children remained stuck for hours, prompting an urgent rescue response from local authorities.

IAF Steps In With Early Morning Air Rescue

Responding to a request from state officials, the Indian Air Force deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter from its Central Air Command. The high-risk rescue operation was executed around 5:30 am on Sunday, successfully airlifting both children to safety.

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Coordinated Effort Between Administration And Forces

District Magistrate Shivsharanappa confirmed that the mission was carried out with close coordination between the administration and Air Force officials. He credited seamless communication and support from the Chief Minister’s Office for enabling the swift rescue. The helicopter later landed in Gorakhpur.

In a statement shared on X, the Central Air Command said the operation was launched promptly after receiving the request. It noted that the mission underscored the IAF’s professionalism and commitment to saving lives during emergencies, especially under challenging conditions.

Children Safe, Further Details Awaited

Officials confirmed that both children are safe following the rescue. More details regarding how they climbed the structure and the extent of damage to the tank ladder are awaited.