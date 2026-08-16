Caught On Cam: ‘Drunk’ Couple Kisses Inside Wrecked Car After Bilaspur Crash, Beaten By Locals

A video purportedly showing a couple kissing inside a damaged car after a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur has gone viral on social media, prompting police to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident reportedly took place in the Sirgitti area of Bilaspur during rainfall. According to reports, several people were travelling in a speeding car, with a woman seated in the front passenger seat and her boyfriend allegedly behind the wheel. Other people were reportedly seated in the rear. The occupants were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The car reportedly went out of control and climbed onto a footpath in front of a shop. The vehicle was severely damaged in the crash, while people present on the footpath reportedly escaped unhurt.

What happened after the crash was captured on video. The couple allegedly began kissing while still inside the damaged vehicle, apparently paying little attention to the accident. The video subsequently circulated widely on social media.

When local residents objected to their behaviour, the occupants allegedly argued with them and tried to intimidate people at the spot. A crowd gathered, following which locals reportedly pulled the man and woman out of the car and assaulted them on the road.

No complaint has so far been filed by either side in connection with the incident. Police said the video is around three days old and has only recently surfaced on social media.

Bilaspur City ASP Pankaj Patel said neither party had approached the police with a complaint and that the department was not initially aware of the incident. He said the Sirgitti police have been directed to verify the viral video, investigate the matter and take appropriate action.