Caught On Cam: 7-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Thrown Into Canal And Killed By Mother's Lover In Meerut

A CCTV clip from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has emerged in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of seven-year-old Angadveer, showing the child moments before he disappeared.

What The CCTV Video Show

The footage, recorded in a narrow residential lane in Ramraj town under Bahsuma police station limits, shows a car slowly moving through the area. According to police, Angadveer was playing outside his home when he was called over by someone inside the vehicle. Investigators say the child appeared to recognize the occupant and was later seen getting into the car.

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The CCTV visuals became a key lead in the investigation after the boy's family reported him missing and filed a complaint against Arpit Sharma, a resident of Meerapur. The video itself does not clearly capture the alleged abduction but shows the vehicle moving through the locality around the time the child vanished.

Investigation Ordered

Police launched an extensive search operation and formed multiple teams to trace the boy. During the investigation, officers detained Arpit Sharma, who allegedly confessed to the crime. According to police, Sharma claimed he had a relationship with the child's mother and viewed the boy as an obstacle to their future together.

Accused Confesses During Investigation

According to police, preliminary evidence led to the detention of Arpit Sharma, who allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. Investigators say Sharma revealed that he had a relationship with the child's mother and considered Angad an obstacle to their future together.

Child Allegedly Thrown Into Canal

Police claim the accused took the boy away from his home and threw him into a canal. Search operations involving divers and multiple police teams were launched to recover the child's body. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Arpit, was the child's mother's lover and wanted to marry her. Arpit was also an area manager at HDFC Bank.

The incident has triggered criticism of local policing and patrolling arrangements, with residents questioning how such a crime could occur despite routine security checks in the area.