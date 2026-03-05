Catholic Church In India Calls Nationwide Prayer And Fasting For Peace Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict | Representative pic

​Mumbai: As the war in the Middle East escalates, the Roman Catholic Church has asked members across the country to pray for peace.

​In a message to the community on Thursday, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, suggested a series of devotional services beginning from Sunday, 8 March, to the 14th of the month.

​Ferrao asked Catholics to observe 8 March as a ‘Day of Prayer for Peace’ devoted to the Middle East. Friday, 13 March will be a ‘Day of Fasting and Prayer’, where church members are encouraged to fast for the safety of those affected by the conflict.

Also Watch:

​Catholics have been asked to offer a ‘Holy Rosary’ daily during this period, praying for Mother Mary to intercede and bring about reconciliation, dialogue, and a fair resolution to the conflict.

​"The sacrifice of your fast is for world peace and the safety of all those affected by violence and conflict. The suffering caused by war and instability deeply wounds the human family... May our collective prayer, penance, and solidarity become a humble yet fervent plea before Almighty God, that hearts may be converted, hostilities may cease, and peace may prevail," Ferrao said in the message.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/