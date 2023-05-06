Catholic body expresses concern over Manipur violence

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) expressed deep concern about the recent persecution of Christians in Manipur, a state known for its peace-loving nature. The violence has resulted in the burning of three churches and several houses, forcing many people to flee.

In a statement, CBCI noted that counter-mobilization by some Meitei groups against a Kuki demonstration and delayed police response to a massive gathering of Kukis have contributed to the recent violence. The growing anxiety between the two communities is also a factor.

Despite efforts by the Army and central armed police forces to control the situation, the tension in Manipur remains high. The North East states have established helplines and evacuation plans to help people, especially students, find safer places. The CBCI is concerned about the welfare of all people in Manipur, regardless of their tribe or community.

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of CBCI, urged all Bishops to organize prayer services in parishes and religious institutions for peace in Manipur. He also appealed to the warring parties to enter into dialogue and work towards rebuilding the state into the peaceful and beautiful place that it once was.