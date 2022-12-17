Cathay Pacific scales up India flight services, number of flights per week increases to 15 by Feb 2023

Cathay Pacific Airways | Twitter @cathaypacific

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific on Friday said it will scale up its flight services to and from India, including on Delhi and Mumbai routes, to 14 services per week, starting January next year.

From February, the number of per week flights to and from India will go up to 15 from nine at present, Cathay Pacific said in a statement.

Airbus A350-900 announced to operate on Bangalore-Hong Kong route

The full service carrier also announced it will operate an Airbus A350-900 aircraft on its Bangalore-Hong Kong route, first time by the airline in the country, offering 280 seats, comprising 38 in business, 28 in premium economy and the remaining 214 in economy class.

Cathay Pacific is set to increase the frequency of its flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to five and seven flights, respectively, per week from January onwards, the airline said.

At present, the total number of flights out of India is nine per week. From January onwards the airline will be operating 14 flights per week and February onwards 15 flights per week, providing connectivity to Hong Kong and beyond from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, Cathay Pacific said.

"We announce the increase in frequency of flights from Mumbai and Delhi to cater to the rising demand, as well as the introduction of the A350-900 on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route," said Anand Yedery, regional marketing and sales head for South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Cathay Pacific.