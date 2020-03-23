Cases against 40 in Gujarat for ‘corona festival’ dance

Gandhinagar: With people showing flagrant disregard to appeals for voluntary restraint in movement, the Gujarat government put the entire state under lockdown and announced punitive measures for violation of norms in this regard.

Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha told media persons on Monday that the entire state will be under lockdown from midnight of Monday to March 31.

”State borders will remain sealed and action will be taken against violators of this lockdown. All non-essential movement has been banned in the state though essential supplies as well as necessary transport of goods will continue.

The authorities in Gujarat were struggling to enforce a lockdown in the principal cities of the state as the number of corona virus cases crossed 30 with one fatality reported from Surat.

According to the principal secretary Health, Jayanti Ravi, there are 11,108 persons quarantined across Gujarat and 224 have been put under mandatory government quarantine.

Ten FIRs have been lodged for beach of prescribed quarantine protocols. With people in principal cities and towns of the state showing flagrant disregard of the official instructions issued by the authorities, officialdom has been forced to tighten restrictions.