Car Bursts Into Flames During Wedding Baraat In Rajasthan’s Deeg After Firecrackers Lit On Roof | Video | X @nextminutenews7

A car caught fire and was engulfed in flames during a wedding baraat in Rajasthan’s Deeg district after firecrackers were set off from its roof.

The incident took place in Ghosinga village under the Jurhara police station limits when the baraat arrived from the Dhunela-Sohna area of Haryana.

Some members of the wedding procession climbed onto the roof of the car and began bursting firecrackers as part of the celebrations. During the festivities, a spark or a lit firecracker fell inside the vehicle.

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The fire quickly spread, engulfing the car and turning it into a ball of flames. The incident created panic among those taking part in the procession as the vehicle was suddenly consumed by the blaze.

Further details about any injuries or damage caused in the incident were not immediately available.