‘Can’t you help workers instead of filing PILs?’: SG Tushar Mehta to Prashant Bhushan and Harsh Mander

The situation appeared to turn a little feisty during an SC hearing on an PIL filed by Harsh Mander. Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for activist Harsh Mander reportedly told the court that ‘nobody was helping migrant workers’ during the lockdown?

This led to sharp rebuke from Solicitor General Tushar Mehra who wondered: “: Who says nobody is helped, paid? Can't your organisation help these workers in any other way rather than filing PILs?”

This led Bhushan to retort: “The Petitioners have gone around & distributed food. But do you want us to feed 15 lakh people? 40% have said they don't have money. 90% said no ration received by them.”

This led the SC bench to observe: “Please suggest what are the other means to help. This is an unusual situation. Someone may say something is working well, someone may say it is not. We may pass directions, but it is for the Govt to do all that.”