'Cannot Work Against Conscience': Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy Resigns As Karnataka Minister Over Portfolio Allocation Row | Video | X

Bengaluru: Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced that he will tender his resignation from the post of minister, expressing displeasure over allocation of portfolio.

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The minister said he wanted the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was made minister for Major and Medium Irrigation projects.

The resignation comes after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allotted the portfolios on Thursday night.

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"I am resigning from my post because I cannot work against conscience," Reddy said at a press conference here.

He said, "How long can I tolerate this humiliation and what else were options before me?" This was a major setback for the Shivakumar government, which came to power on Wednesday.

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The Congress leadership made a last ditch attempt in the middle of the press conference to persuade the disgruntled minister, but he remained firm in his decision.

He told the leaders who approached him with the party leadership's message that the time is now lapsed to pay heed to any suggestions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)