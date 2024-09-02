 '...Injuries Are Simple': Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'...Injuries Are Simple': Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

'...Injuries Are Simple': Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Bibhav Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal and Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar | X

Delhi, August 2: The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2) granted bail to Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singvhi argued for Kumar's bail in the court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju's submission before the bench that the bail should be deferred till all private witnesses are examined was not accepted by the bench of of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan.

"You cannot keep a person in jail for over 100 days when the injuries are simple. See the medial report. You have to balance both not oppose bail here," said the top court in its observation.

Bibhav Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

FPJ Shorts
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times

A purported video had also surfaced from the day of alleged assault on Maliwal. After days of silence, Maliwal had filed an FIR in the case.

Read Also
Delhi Police Arrests Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
article-image

AAP vs Maliwal Over Assault Case

Swati Maliwal was once seen as a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, the alleged assault case led to allegations and counter allegations on the part of both Maliwal and AAP.

Read Also
Swati Maliwal Assault Case: SC Grills Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar, Asks If 'Goon'...
article-image

Days after attack, Maliwal alleged that the party was trying to protect Bibhav Kumar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its defense said that Maliwal was leveling the allegations at Kumar at the behest of the BJP.

The Delhi Police on May 18 had arrested Bibhav Kumar after an FIR was filed in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Giraftar Hue Hain Bhai, Kya Kahenge...': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Grins Inside Rouse Avenue Court;...

'Giraftar Hue Hain Bhai, Kya Kahenge...': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Grins Inside Rouse Avenue Court;...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until...

Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until...

AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's...

AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's...