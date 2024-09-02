'...Injuries Are Simple': Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal and Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar | X

Delhi, August 2: The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2) granted bail to Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singvhi argued for Kumar's bail in the court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju's submission before the bench that the bail should be deferred till all private witnesses are examined was not accepted by the bench of of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan.

"You cannot keep a person in jail for over 100 days when the injuries are simple. See the medial report. You have to balance both not oppose bail here," said the top court in its observation.

Bibhav Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

A purported video had also surfaced from the day of alleged assault on Maliwal. After days of silence, Maliwal had filed an FIR in the case.

AAP vs Maliwal Over Assault Case

Swati Maliwal was once seen as a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, the alleged assault case led to allegations and counter allegations on the part of both Maliwal and AAP.

Days after attack, Maliwal alleged that the party was trying to protect Bibhav Kumar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its defense said that Maliwal was leveling the allegations at Kumar at the behest of the BJP.

The Delhi Police on May 18 had arrested Bibhav Kumar after an FIR was filed in the Swati Maliwal assault case.