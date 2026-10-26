Cancer Patient Dies During Journey Aboard Mumbai–Howrah Gitanjali Express, Passengers Allegedly Forced To Travel Beside Body For 12 Hours (Representational image) | File pic

Mumbai: Passengers aboard the Mumbai–Howrah Gitanjali Express were allegedly forced to travel beside a fellow passenger’s body for nearly 12 hours after a 45-year-old cancer patient died during the journey on Saturday. The body was finally taken off the train when it reached Tatanagar railway station at 8.26 pm, raising questions about the response to medical emergencies on trains.

The deceased, identified as Binod Paswan, a resident of Bhatpara in West Bengal, was travelling in the train’s M-1 coach when he died. According to a report by IndiaTV quoting the account provided by fellow passengers and his family, his death was noticed at around 8 am on Saturday, following which the train’s travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was informed.

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Passengers Allege Delay In Removing Body

However, passengers alleged that despite notifying railway staff in the morning, they had to wait for several hours before the body could be removed. They said railway personnel indicated that further procedures could be carried out only after a doctor confirmed the death.

The family and co-passengers alleged that neither the necessary medical assistance nor arrangements to remove the body were made promptly after the incident was reported. As the train continued its journey, passengers in the coach were left dealing with the situation for much of the day. The body was eventually removed at Tatanagar station in Jharkhand, where the train arrived at 8.26 pm on Saturday.

Incident Raises Questions Over Emergency Response

The incident has raised concerns about the coordination between railway staff and medical services when a passenger dies during a long-distance journey. Passengers questioned why the process took so long despite the TTE being informed in the morning and called for a more prompt response in such circumstances.

A response from the railway authorities explaining the delay was not included in the available account. It remains to be seen whether the matter will prompt an inquiry or changes to emergency response procedures.