'Cancel bhajan event or...': Kali Mata Temple in Australia's Melbourne receives threat

In a shocking incident, yet another Hindu temple in Australia has received threat.

As per reports from Australia Today, the Kali Mata Mandir (Hindu Temple) in Melbourne received a threatening phone call warning authorities of dire consequences if their bhajan event was not cancelled.

The phone call was reportedly made around three weeks ago when the management of the Kali Mata Mandir was preparing for an upcoming religious programme.

Shocked after hearing the caller's threat, the temple's priestess Bhawna said that the management has been preparing for the event for months, and have spent a lot of money for the same, hence it cannot be cancelled.

On hearing her response, the caller said that his job was merely to warn her.

According to Australia Today, Bhawna reported the incident to the Craigieburn Police Station, where a sergeant reassured her that the temple would be watched on occasion.

Australia temple vandalised

Earlier in January, a Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs has been vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti.

The incident was discovered on January 16 after temple pilgrims visited for "darshan" during the three-day "Thai Pongal" holiday being observed by the Tamil Hindu minority in Australia.

A week before that, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia’s Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

