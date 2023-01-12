Australia: Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir vandalised in Melbourne allegedly by Khalistan supporters

Australia: Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir vandalised in Melbourneb allegedly by Khalistan supporters | Australia Today - picture credit

Allegedly Khalistan supporters attacked and vandalized a Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, earlier today. The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne's northern suburb of Mill Park had unsightly pictures painted on its walls.

We are very disturbed and shocked by these acts of destruction and hatred, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir said in a statement to The Australia Today. The statement continued, "We send our prayers for peace and harmony and will issue a more comprehensive response when appropriate."

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.