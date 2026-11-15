Canadian Woman Travels To Rajasthan To Marry Dating App Partner, Man Backs Out After Learning Her Age

A 61-year-old Canadian woman travelled to Rajasthan hoping to marry a man she had met on a dating app, but her plans hit a roadblock after the man allegedly refused to marry her, citing her age. The dispute eventually reached the Canadian Embassy, prompting police intervention in Neemrana.

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According to police, the incident took place at the BB Builders Society, where the woman was staying with the man. Neemrana police reached the residential society around 4 am on November 13 following information from the Canadian Embassy.

Neemrana SHO Surendra Yadav said the man, identified as Nitin, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, had come in contact with the Canadian woman through a dating app around a year ago. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, and the two reportedly decided to get married.

The woman arrived in Delhi on November 11 on a tourist visa. Nitin received her at the airport and took her to his maternal uncle and aunt's flat in BB Builders Society, where they stayed together for two days.

However, when discussions about marriage progressed, Nitin reportedly backed out after learning that the woman was around 61 years old, leading to an argument between them.

Following her complaint to the Canadian Embassy, police brought both of them to the police station for questioning. The woman has since been shifted to a care centre in Kotputli. Police are also making arrangements for her return to Canada.

SHO Yadav said the matter is under investigation and all aspects are being examined.

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