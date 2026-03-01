 Canadian PM Mark Carney Concludes Mumbai Visit; To Hold High-Level Talks With PM Modi In Delhi On Mar 2 | Check Schedule
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney departed Mumbai after a two-day visit focused on business, innovation and academic collaboration. He met CEOs, pension fund representatives and researchers before heading to Delhi for talks with PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar. The visit comes amid efforts to stabilise strained India-Canada ties.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
X @HamzeUpd

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was seen departing from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on Sunday after concluding his two-day visit to Mumbai, before heading to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for his onward journey to New Delhi.

Visit In Mumbai

According to information available on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website, Prime Minister Carney’s Mumbai engagements focused primarily on business and economic interactions. During his stay, he held separate meetings with Indian and Canadian Chief Executive Officers and participated in discussions with industry leaders, financial experts, innovators and educators.

The Canadian PM also participated in an innovation showcase and met university researchers, underscoring a focus on technology and academic collaboration.

Coinciding with the visit, India and Canada launched a Talent and Innovation Strategy aimed at building globally competitive talent, strengthening research partnerships and enhancing skills mobility, aligning with both countries’ economic and education priorities.

The Canadian leader is scheduled to arrive at Air Force Station (AFS) Palam in New Delhi at 7 pm on March 1.

article-image

Canadian PM Delhi Schedule

On March 2, Prime Minister Carney’s engagements will begin at 9 am with a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Hotel The Leela Palace. This will be followed by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at 10.30 am. An exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and press statements is scheduled at 11.40 am at the same venue.

Later in the day, at 1.50 pm, the two leaders will attend the India–Canada CEOs’ Forum at Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Carney is slated to depart at 6 pm.

His visit comes at a crucial juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada relations, which had deteriorated sharply following June 2023.

