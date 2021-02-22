Can MapmyIndia Move take on Google Maps? Here's what netizens are saying about new navigation app

For many years now, Google Maps has been guiding Indians across the country. And while cars have often been led to dead ends and national borders have found themselves tweaked, it has prevailed as a stable on smartphones and car navigation systems. Now however, as the push to make India Aatma Nirbhar intensifies, ISRO has teamed up with MapmyIndia to introduce an alternative.

Now, the cartographical company is not new. But the recent deregulation of the use of geospatial data by the government has paved the way for a collaboration capable of challenging Google's monopoly. Simply put, the collaboration means that MapmyIndia's digital maps will now blend with information provided by ISRO, such as satellite images, weather data and more.

Going by it's Google Play Store listing, MapmyIndia Move provides users with maps that advanced 3D maps incorporate ISRO’s Bhuvan Satellite view and offers features such as voice guidance, live location sharing and more. If logged in from multiple devices, you can even use it to track your phone's location.

But can MapmyIndia truly take on Google Maps and Google Earth? Netizens certainly seem to think so. While many appear to have been swayed almost instantaneously by the 'made in India' tag associated with the app, others are showering praise on the app after having used it extensively.

"Started using Move app developed by Indian company Map My India for navigation in place of Google Maps. It is as good as the later," tweeted BJP leader Ram Madhav recently.