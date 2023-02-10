'Cameras focussed only on PM while BJP was creating ruckus in Parliament': Gujarat Congress MP

Sansad TV

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party created disturbances and did not allow the Parliament to function after Prime Minister Modi's speech.

He said the opposition raised slogans in the house while the PM was speaking to initiate an inquiry into the alleged corruption case against the Adani group.

'Cameras remained focused on the PM"

“The opposition members were in the house’s well in full strength, but the session was not adjourned and cameras remained focused on the PM who was allowed to speak for 90 minutes.”

Gohil further said neither the Prime Minister was asked to authenticate what he said nor was he stopped for using the “unparliamentary language” with his body expression.

The Congress MP alleged that BJP members created ruckus in the house by shouting slogans and did not allow the opposition parties to participate in the budget debate.

“The ruling members stalled Parliament’s proceedings and only they should be responsible,” he added.

