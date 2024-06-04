'Calling Kishori Lal PA, Steno Is Offensive': Rahul Gandhi On Giant Killer Who Defeated Smriti Irani In Amethi Lok Sabha Seat (WATCH VIDEO)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised KL Sharma | X | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference, lauded party's candidate from Amethi, KL Sharma, and raised objections against those questioning KL Sharma and deriding the old Congress hand by referring to him as "steno" and "PA". "The BJP doesn't accord respect to the people," said Rahul when the reporter said that BJP called KL Sharma by names. KL Sharma won the elections from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency by defeating the sitting MP and BJP leader Smriti Irani.

"Kishori Lal ji has been working for the Congress party for 40 years. The BJP didn't understand that Kishori Lal Sharma has a deep connect with the people of Amethi. His victory was certain. I want to congratulate him. He has really won this in a good fashion. However, to call him "steno" or "PA" is offensive and it should be stopped," said Rahul.

Don’t use terms like PA and steno for Kishori Lal Sharma Ji, he has worked for 40 years in Amethi.



— Rahul Gandhi Ji

Who Is Kishori Lal Sharma?

Kishori Lal Sharma has been with the Congress for close to 40 years. Kishori Lal Sharma is said to have played an important role for the party from Amethi and Rae Bareli. He was also known to Rahul's father and had worked with former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi in Amethi.

Sharma originally hails from Punjab but has been connected with Amethi for four decades now. He had managed the campaign of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she contested from Rae Bareli from 1999. He started managing both Amethi and Rae Bareli after Sonia Gandhi left Amethi for Rae Bareli in 2004.