'Calling EC A Villain Is Baseless': WB CEO Manoj Kumar Agrawal Rebuts Mamata Banerjee’s Assault, EVM Claims

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West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agrawal has firmly rejected allegations made by Mamata Banerjee, calling her remarks against the Election Commission “completely baseless” amid escalating post-election tensions in the state.

‘No Complaint, No Evidence’: CEO’s Sharp Response

Responding to Banerjee’s claims, Agrawal said that no verified reports of assault or wrongdoing have been received.

“Calling the Election Commission a ‘villain’ is completely baseless. If there had been any incident, a formal complaint or FIR would have been filed. I personally spoke to officials, and no such confirmed reports were found,” he stated.

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Banerjee Alleges Assault, Irregularities

Earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged she was manhandled during a tense situation at a counting-related location. She claimed that even women were not spared, forms were snatched, and she was physically assaulted.

She further alleged that security personnel restricted her movement and claimed that CCTV cameras were turned off during the incident.

‘EC Is The Villain’: TMC Supremo’s Charge

In a fiery press conference, Banerjee labelled the Election Commission as the “villain” of the elections, accusing it of colluding with the BJP to manipulate the mandate.

She raised serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, including allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering and interference by central agencies.

CEO Dismisses Allegations Of Malpractice

Agrawal’s response directly counters these claims, asserting that there is no substantiated evidence to support the allegations of violence or electoral malpractice. His remarks aim to reinforce the credibility of the poll process amid mounting political controversy.

Read Also West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Claims She Was Pushed, Assaulted At Counting Centre In Front Of CRPF

Political Storm Intensifies

Banerjee’s allegations have sparked a major political storm, with the TMC questioning the neutrality of the Election Commission and the BJP dismissing the claims as unfounded.

With both sides holding firm, the row has deepened the political divide in West Bengal following the high-stakes Assembly elections.