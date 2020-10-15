'Called us terrorists...': Kashmiri woman alleges assault by landlady; DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police and took suo moto cognizance in a case of alleged assault and harassment of a Kashmiri girl in Delhi. The girl in question had shared her ordeal in a lengthy Twitter thread. This in turn prompted the DCW to ask her to contact them.
"In Delhi, an incident of assault and abuse of a Kashmiri girl by her landlord has come to light. We are issuing notice to the Delhi Police, there should be an FIR in the case and action should be taken against the culprits at the earliest," tweeted Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal.
"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of harassment and assault with a Kashmiri girl residing in Delhi," the notice signed by Maliwal begins.
Twitter user 'Noor' had taken to Twitter on Wednesday night stating that her landlady had entered her house with a man that she did not know before proceeding to her and her friends "terrorists".
"They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture. Then she framed us for stealing the furniture, which she herself took from here in our absence. She is calling us names, abusing us and provoking us," the user alleged.
Citing the tweet, the DCW has sought information on the matter, including a copy of the FIR, whether any arrests had been made and so on. It has also sought information about the alleged presence of a police official at the time.
"She has alleged that her land lady entered her house along with a man and started to call her and her friends a 'terrorist'. She has further alleged that her landlady trespassed into her flat and took away their money and furniture and framed her in a false case. Also, she has stated that the man pushed her and the land lady attacked her in front of a police personnel," the notice reads.
