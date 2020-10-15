'Called us terrorists...': Kashmiri woman alleges assault by landlady; DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police and took suo moto cognizance in a case of alleged assault and harassment of a Kashmiri girl in Delhi. The girl in question had shared her ordeal in a lengthy Twitter thread. This in turn prompted the DCW to ask her to contact them.

"In Delhi, an incident of assault and abuse of a Kashmiri girl by her landlord has come to light. We are issuing notice to the Delhi Police, there should be an FIR in the case and action should be taken against the culprits at the earliest," tweeted Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal.