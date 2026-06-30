 Calcutta High Court Rejects TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Urgent Hearing Plea For Foreign Travel In Signature Forgery Case
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Calcutta High Court Rejects TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Urgent Hearing Plea For Foreign Travel In Signature Forgery Case

The Calcutta High Court has rejected Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s plea seeking an urgent hearing in a case related to his request for permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. Justice Saugata Bhattacharya said the matter would be heard when listed. Banerjee had moved the court seeking approval for ophthalmic treatment overseas amid CID restrictions.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 02:16 AM IST
Calcutta High Court Rejects TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Urgent Hearing Plea For Foreign Travel In Signature Forgery Case
Calcutta High Court Rejects Abhishek Banerjee's Urgent Hearing Plea For Foreign Travel In Signature Forgery Case |

Kolkata: In yet another setback for Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, Calcutta High Court on Monday had rejected his plea for an urgent hearing of his case where he had sought permission to travel abroad for treatment.

Single Bench Order

A single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya dismissed Banerjee’s plea of ‘early hearing’ of the matter and stated that it would be heard when it gets listed.

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Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High Court on June 23 to appeal for permission to travel abroad for ophthalmic treatment.

The state CID who is probing the MLA signature forgery incident had asked the TMC national secretary not to leave the country.

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