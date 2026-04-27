Calcutta High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Suvendu’s Candidature From Bhabanipur

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday had rejected a PIL seeking cancellation of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s candidature from the Bhabanipore constituency.
Notably, Suvendu is contesting against Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile constituency Bhabanipore.
The petitioner urged to cancel Adhikari’s nomination stating that Adhikari’s comments are against the secular fabric of the country.
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Failing to give a satisfactory answer to the court, a division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul rejected the petition, refusing to admit it for hearing.
The Leader of Opposition’s lawyer Billwadal Bhattacharya claimed that the petitioner was ‘politically motivated’.