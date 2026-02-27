Calcutta High Court Allows BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ With Restrictions |

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court gives conditional nod to BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ on March 1 and 2.

According to High Court sources, Justice Suvra Ghosh imposed a limit of 1,000 participants per rally and set the timing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied permission from the state police had moved court for the permission.

Launching the theme song of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’, BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that the yatras will cover 5,000 km across Assembly constituencies and also that several major meetings and street corners will be held during the yatra.

“People of the state are waiting for the change and this time there will be a change. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Yatra from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas. Union Health Minister J P Nadda will launch the Yatra from Krishnanagar in Nadia. BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan will lead it from Garbeta in Kharagpur and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will start the Yatra from North Bengal’s Cooch Behar,” said Majumdar.

The second phase will begin on March 2 from Howrah, Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur, and Birbhum. The Yatra will remain temporarily suspended during the Holi celebrations and will resume post Holi and will conclude by March 10.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) however, refused to give much priority to the saffron camp’s initiative.