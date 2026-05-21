Calcutta HC Refuses To Stay West Bengal's Eid Slaughter Guidelines, Seeks Decision On Exemption Plea | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging a recent West Bengal government notification on animal slaughter during next week's Eid al-Adha.

The petitioners sought an exemption under Section 12 of the Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, for performing the religious rituals during the festival.

Senior lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for one petitioner, submitted before the court that the Act was framed in 1950, when agriculture was dependent on domestic animals, but at present, farming is technology-driven.

He stated that section 12 of the Act provides for relaxation for religious purposes.

Bhattacharya also claimed that there has been a healthy growth in the cattle population over the years in West Bengal.

Opposing the prayers, the state and the Centre's lawyers submitted that the notification imposing certain restrictions was issued as per the provisions of the Act and judgments of this high court in 2018 and 2022.

The provisions in the notification call for vetting the age and health of cattle as per the provisions of law, they stated.

In a notification, the West Bengal government issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a "fit certificate" from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not followed.

The state also made it clear that animal slaughter in open public places would be "strictly prohibited".

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